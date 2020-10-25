Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Browns Star Wideout Exits Game With Knee Issue

Odell Beckham Jr. was not long for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham injured his knee less than seven minutes into the contest at Paul Brown Stadium. A Baker Mayfield pass intended for OBJ was intercepted by Darius Phillips, and Beckham was banged up as he tried to track down the Bengals cornerback.

You can watch the sequence unfold in the video here.

After initially being listed as questionable to return, Beckham was ruled out for the remainder of the game before halftime.

Save for his eye-popping performance against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s been a fairly underwhelming season for Beckham. The seventh-year pro entered Sunday with 23 receptions on the campaign with only one touchdown outside of his Week 4 outburst.

Follow NESN.com for further updates on Beckham’s status.

Thumbnail photo via Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images