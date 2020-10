The Arizona Cardinals had a great start to their season, defeating the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team consecutively.

Then they fell to the winless Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Can the Cardinals get it going again Sunday against the 1-2 Carolina Panthers? Or will the Panthers continue the momentum it gained with their first win last week?

We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to tune in to watch Cardinals-Panthers:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial

