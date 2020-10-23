Patriots Practice Notes: James White Back On Track To Play Week 7

FOXBORO, Mass. — James White, the New England Patriots’ third-down back, returned to practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week for non-injury related reasons.

White should play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after participating in practice Friday.

Backup center James Ferentz (COVID-19/reserve list) and defensive tackle Carl Davis (undisclosed) were Friday’s only practice absences.

Davis also wasn’t spotted Thursday, but, oddly, he wasn’t listed on the practice participation and injury report.

The Patriots will take on the 49ers at home Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET. Defensive tackle Beau Allen, linebacker Josh Uche and center David Andrews have been practicing this week and are designated to return off of injured reserve. The Patriots currently have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images