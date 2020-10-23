Nick Foles Breaks Silence On Postgame Handshake Snubs From Tom Brady

When Tom Brady and Nick Foles face one another, don’t expect them to be all buddy-buddy after the game.

And that’s largely, if not entirely, Brady’s fault.

It’s customary for quarterbacks to meet on the field following a game to shake hands. And whether it is following the Super Bowl or a Thursday Night Football game, Brady has not been meeting up with Foles postgame.

And such was the case after Foles and the Chicago Bears beat Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Brady asserted Thursday that it was nothing personal. Foles isn’t taking it that way, either.

“It’s happened a few times,” Foles said, via Radio.com. “I’m sure that some day, Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it. There’s obviously history there from a big game we both played in once, and then (the Bears-Buccaneers game on that) Thursday night. It is what it is. I think he’s a tremendous player. Some day, we’ll have a good conversation.”

The next time we might see Brady and Foles face one another is if they both make the playoffs and meet each other then. If not, then this will linger until, at the very least, next year.

