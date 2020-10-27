Peter King Thinks Tom Brady Knew ‘For A Quarterback, New England Was Hopeless’

Hindsight is 20/20.

And Peter King is seeing the fallout between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots much more clearly now.

After New England dropped its Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans in 2019, the NBC Sports NFL analyst says he had a 10 minute interview with the quarterback where Brady came off “despondent.”

At the time, King assumed Brady was in low spirits considering the playoff loss that ended the Patriots’ season. But looking back, and given the recent struggles New England is facing, King believes he should have known the six-time Super Bowl champion was on his way out.

“This was different,” King told Kevin Clark of The Ringer, via MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “Now when I look back and try to reconstruct those 10 minutes, the one thing that I can’t help but thinking is that he knew, for a quarterback, New England was hopeless.”

Check out the full segment below:

King isn’t alone in his thinking that New England has some serious issues to work out, and while talking head personalities like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith feel bad for Bill Belichick, others like FS1’s Skip Bayless believe Brady is exposing his former coach.

We’ll see if New England can turn things around entering its Week 8 matchup against an AFC East rival in the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images