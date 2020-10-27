Dez Bryant Has Awesome Reaction To Getting Signed To Ravens Practice Squad

Dez Bryant is a happy man.
And rightfully so, considering the wide receiver was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Tuesday.
Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2017 season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He found a home with the New Orleans Saints, but tore his Achilles in practice just two days after signing with the team.
The 31-year-old, though, finally will get another chance in the NFL. And he reacted with an emotional tweet.
Take it all in, Dez.
The Ravens are second in the AFC North with a 5-1 record.