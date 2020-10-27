Dez Bryant Has Awesome Reaction To Getting Signed To Ravens Practice Squad

Dez Bryant is a happy man.

And rightfully so, considering the wide receiver was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Tuesday.

Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2017 season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He found a home with the New Orleans Saints, but tore his Achilles in practice just two days after signing with the team.

The 31-year-old, though, finally will get another chance in the NFL. And he reacted with an emotional tweet.

My emotions running high right now… I’m thankful…I can’t stop crying 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

Take it all in, Dez.

The Ravens are second in the AFC North with a 5-1 record.

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images