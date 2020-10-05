NFL Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Waited For Golden Tate Outside Locker Room After Altercation

The drama on the field following the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the New York Giants on Sunday apparently didn’t end when both teams entered their respective tunnels.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey waited outside of the Giants locker room for receiver Golden Tate. The two threw punches at each other on the field after the final whistle blew in Sunday’s Week 4 contest.

Even after their on-field confrontation, Jalen Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants locker room for Golden Tate, according to a source. He wanted more. Fortunately, they avoided Round 2. #Giants #Rams #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 5, 2020

The altercation was the result of tension between the two after Ramsey broke up with Tate’s sister, Breanna, when she was pregnant with the cornerback’s second child. Ramsey also decked Tate in the fourth for a one-yard loss.

We probably haven’t yet heard the end of this one.

