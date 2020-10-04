Tom Brady Threw Five TDs To Different Receivers For First Time In NFL Career

It looks like you can teach an old dog new tricks.

At age 43, and with more than 20 years experience playing in the NFL, you would think Tom Brady has seen and done it all.

But the Tampa Bay quarterback on Sunday accomplished a new personal record in the Buccaneers come-from-behind win over the San Diego Chargers.

Brady threw five touchdowns in the 38-31 victory, all to different receivers. And according to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time that’s occurred in his NFL career.

Not to mention, he became the oldest player in league history with a five-touchdown game.