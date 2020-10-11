Ravens Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

Two NFC North teams are looking to make up ground in the division here in Week 5 of the NFL season.

While the Baltimore Ravens sit in second place in the division after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a win against the last-place Cincinnati Bengals could help them close the gap between them and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently own the top spot.

Can rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati earn their second win of the season against Lamar Jackson and Co.?

Here’s how to tune in to find out, as the Ravens host the Bengals on Sunday:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: CBS All Access | FuboTV — free tiral

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images