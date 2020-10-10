Rays Take Page Out Of Red Sox’s Book, Troll Yankees By Blasting ‘New York, New York’

The Tampa Bay Rays are dunking on the New York Yankees in a myriad of ways.

In the deciding game of the American League East foes’ division series matchup, Mike Brosseau got his revenge on Aroldis Chapman (refresher on that feud if you need it here) by hitting a series-clinching home run.

But the fun didn’t stop there for the Rays.

After the win, part of Tampa’s celebration was trolling Aaron Judge and the yankees by blasting, what else, Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Of course, the “New York, New York” fiasco actually dates back to 2018. After Game 2 of the Yankees’ ALDS victory against the Boston Red Sox to tie the series at one game apiece, Judge walked through the concourse of Fenway Park blasting the song.

The Yankees wouldn’t win a game the rest of the series, and after clinching, the Red Sox made sure to play that song as loud as they could in the locker room at Yankee Stadium.

So, Red Sox fans will be relieved to know the Rays are keeping the tradition alive.

