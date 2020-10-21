Rays Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 2 Online, On TV

The 2020 World Series rolls on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the best-of-seven set Tuesday. A quality start from Clayton Kershaw and an all-around great performance from Mookie Betts powered the National League champions to an 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rookie Tony Gonsolin is expected to start Game 2 for LA. The right-hander will be opposed by 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Here’s how to watch Rays-Dodgers Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images