Watch Rob Gronkowski’s First Touchdown, ‘Gronk Spike’ With Buccaneers

The wait is over.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans finally got to see Rob Gronkowski deliver his first-ever “Gronk Spike” during Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

Gronkowski, the longtime New England Patriots tight end, has had a much different role since joining the Buccaneers. He’s older and lighter now, and with Tampa Bay’s number of offensive weapons, he’s found himself as more of a blocking tight end these days.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a threat in the red zone.

In the second quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady connected with one of his all-time favorite targets for their first touchdown of the season.

Check out the score, and the spike, below:

It’s good to see that celebration again.

