Watch Rob Gronkowski’s First Touchdown, ‘Gronk Spike’ With Buccaneers

Tampa Bay, meet the "Gronk Spike"

The wait is over.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans finally got to see Rob Gronkowski deliver his first-ever “Gronk Spike” during Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

Gronkowski, the longtime New England Patriots tight end, has had a much different role since joining the Buccaneers. He’s older and lighter now, and with Tampa Bay’s number of offensive weapons, he’s found himself as more of a blocking tight end these days.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a threat in the red zone.

In the second quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady connected with one of his all-time favorite targets for their first touchdown of the season.

Check out the score, and the spike, below:

It’s good to see that celebration again.

