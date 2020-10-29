Rudy Gobert To Celtics? NBA Trade Rumor Sparks Debate On Potential Deal

Still, it’s an interesting thought, if nothing else, that sparked plenty of social media debate, which mostly involved both Jazz fans and Celtics fans seriously overvaluing their own players.

Celtics are idiots… Gobert essentially became useless in the playoffs https://t.co/fbiemKW9Z6 — ☄☄☄🚀Dion Apollo🚀☄☄☄🖖🏾 (@DionApollo) October 29, 2020

Totally not a fit in Boston.. cmon man. The centers in Brads system are a great perimeter switch and solid shooters. — Maacus Smaat (@MSmaaht) October 29, 2020

The replies to this are just jazz fans saying that Jaylen and smart are the start and then Celtics fans rightfully pointing out that Rudy Gobert is worse than both of those players https://t.co/s72XFYOmC5 — evanstongrizzfan (@evanstonceltfan) October 29, 2020

With Gobert expecting a super max or close to it this year. The Celtics don’t need that kind of contract on a big that doesn’t fit perfectly with their system. The C’s should look toward Myles Turner as a better fit — Nigel A. Alexander Jr. (@AlexanderJr34) October 29, 2020

The only way the Celts do this is for Hayward if he opts in. Period. We aren’t giving up Brown, Smart and picks for anyone who isn’t Brad Beal or Giannis. — Hurt Vonnegut (BLM) (@thewaiterkb) October 29, 2020

If I'm Utah & you want Gobert you have to give me Jaylen Brown & 1st round pick. Take it or leave it — 🇯🇲Mars🇯🇲 (@_MarzXninja101) October 29, 2020

Problem here is Jazz/Celtics fans just will never agree with each other. But from Jazz fan standpoint, Jazz will not trade Gobert if Brown isn’t in the deal. And even then that might not be enough. Celtics fans can feel how they want about Gobert. But the Jazz highly value him. — Jeff Despot (@jeff_despot) October 29, 2020

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time Gobert’s name has been mentioned in a hypothetical trade involving the Celtics.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently wrote a piece in which he suggested a “surprise trade idea” for every NBA team. His faux deal for the Celtics involved them acquiring Gobert for Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis and three 2020 first-round draft picks (Nos. 14, 26 and 30).

Here’s more from Hughes:

Let’s say the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert are miles apart on extension talks this offseason, with Utah wisely refusing to guarantee more than $100 million over four years and Gobert holding out for something much closer to the $247 million supermax for which he’s eligible.

Let’s also say the Jazz determine the market for what might only be a one-year Gobert rental is rough, and that clean books and draft capital are the best they can hope for in return.

Those are two massive assumptions, but they help get us to a point where this deal appears semi-plausible.

Gobert, 28, is set to become a free agent after next season, casting some uncertainty over his long-term future in Utah. He’s a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who’s been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team four times, but the Jazz theoretically could dangle him in trade talks if they’re unsure about being able to re-sign the 7-foot-1 star.

Hayward, who spent his first seven seasons with Utah (2010-17) before signing with Boston in free agency, has a $34.2 million player option for the upcoming season. He’s long been expected to exercise that option, although it’s also possible the Celtics offer the 30-year-old forward a new deal with longer term or include him in a trade.

All told, Gobert joining the Celtics feels like a long shot. As does Hayward returning to the Jazz. But Boston took another step toward becoming a legitimate championship contender in 2019-20, and the right addition(s) to the current core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart could go a long way toward getting Brad Stevens’ team over the hump.

Side note: If tossing out the Gobert-to-Celtics rumor wasn’t enough, @LegionHoopsRoss also floated Steven Adams’ name as someone to watch on the trade market this offseason, although it’s unclear how motivated the Oklahoma City Thunder are to deal their center.

Something I’ve heard – not particularly in this scenario – but –



Steven Adams is another name to watch out for in the center trade market this summer.



Most likely, in a 3-team type deal – OKC has an army of picks as well to help facilitate a larger deal with teams. https://t.co/t1nnZxFK5m — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) October 29, 2020

Welcome to the NBA offseason, which could be strange given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic but nevertheless important for those teams with title aspirations when the next season tips off.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images