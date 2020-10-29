Michael Thomas Injury: Could Saints Receiver Return For Week 8 Contest?

Could Michael Thomas actually be back in the fold this weekend for the New Orleans Saints?
The two-time All-Pro receiver was spotted at practice Thursday, a positive sign toward his return. The 4-2 Saints travel to the 5-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday for a Week 8 clash between a pair of the NFC’s top teams.
Thursday was the first practice in eight days for Thomas, after missing last Thursday and Friday ahead of the Saints’ Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Thomas has not played since Week 1 due to a variety of complications.
The No. 1 receiver suffered an ankle injury in the team’s first game of the season, then was held out Week 5 due to discipline after an altercation with a teammate, and missed Week 7 with a hamstring injury.
It was reported last week that the hamstring ailment likely would sideline Thomas for Week 8, as well, but that’s now been called into question. The Saints travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 9 showdown.