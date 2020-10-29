Michael Thomas Injury: Could Saints Receiver Return For Week 8 Contest?

Could Michael Thomas actually be back in the fold this weekend for the New Orleans Saints?

The two-time All-Pro receiver was spotted at practice Thursday, a positive sign toward his return. The 4-2 Saints travel to the 5-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday for a Week 8 clash between a pair of the NFC’s top teams.

Thursday was the first practice in eight days for Thomas, after missing last Thursday and Friday ahead of the Saints’ Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Here is Michael Thomas at today's practice. pic.twitter.com/bwoNoe6Qxo — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 29, 2020

Thomas has not played since Week 1 due to a variety of complications.