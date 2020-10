Ford Field will host a matchup Sunday between two teams that, surprisingly, have the same record.

The Detroit Lions will take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams enter the game with 1-2 records.

The Saints will be without star wideout Michael Thomas for the third straight week.

Here’s how to watch Saints-Lions online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images