Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Fallout: Should You Pick Up Dolphins QB On Waivers?

The Miami Dolphins made a somewhat surprising move Tuesday, reportedly making 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa the team’s starting quarterback when they next take the field.

Miami, who heads into a Week 7 bye, will return to the gridiron against the Los Angeles Rams during Week 8 of the NFL’s slate. Taking the bye week into consideration, it makes a bit more sense, but still was met by surprise as Ryan Fitzpatrick led the AFC East Dolphins to three wins in four games.

Fantasy football owners have taken note, with everyone’s question being: Is Tagovailoa worth the waiver pick up?

Some may have had Fitzpatrick, who was rostered in 52% of Yahoo! leagues, as either their first- or second-string quarterback. That doesn’t look to be too smart of a play moving forward.

Tagovailoa, though, could be a solid option. After all, Fitzpatrick was putting up impressive fantasy numbers with 12 touchdowns (two rushing) and nearly 1,600 yards passing in just six games. He did so in large part because of Miami’s skill positions players — running back Myles Gaskin, receiver DeVante Parker, tight end Mike Gesicki — which Tagovailoa now will have at his disposal.

Additionally, and another benefit for Tagovailoa, is the Dolphins’ slate of upcoming games.

The rookie signal-caller will be thrown into the fire with the Rams (probably not a week you should start him), but then will have four straight games against teams outside the top-20 in passing yards allowed — Los Angeles Chargers (29), Denver Broncos (20), New York Jets (23) and Cincinnati Bengals (22). Those games in consecutive weeks should make giving up a roster spot a bit more appealing, too.

With the way the Dolphins’ schedule works out (bye before Rams), fantasy football owners have a bit of time with the decision, unless of course they’re worried about a rival team scooping him up.

Never a bad idea to look a little further down the fantasy road, right?

