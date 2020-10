Carson Wentz officially leads the NFL in… interceptions.

The Eagles quarterback was picked off for the 10th time this season during Philadelphia’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the New York Giants.

Wentz, for whatever reason, threw the football into the end zone into double-coverage.

That's an NFL-leading 10 interceptions for Carson Wentz this season.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/swmw8p3pti — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2020

Naturally, Twitter reacted to the ill-advised throw.