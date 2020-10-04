Twitter Trolls Cowboys After Dallas Drops To 1-3 With Loss To Browns

The Cowboys were on the losing end of a high-scoring affair in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dallas experienced a similar fate Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys dropped to 1-3 on the 2020 season with a 49-38 loss to the Browns. Cleveland led by many as 27 in this Week 4 matchup, but it managed to withstand a second-half surge by Dak Prescott and Co.
Twitter, unsurprisingly, had a field day poking fun at America’s Team as its early-season struggles continued.
Luckily for the Cowboys, it sure looks like no NFC East team will run away with the division. Dallas also will have a great opportunity to bounce back in Week 5 against the lowly New York Giants.