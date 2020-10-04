Twitter Trolls Cowboys After Dallas Drops To 1-3 With Loss To Browns

The Cowboys were on the losing end of a high-scoring affair in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas experienced a similar fate Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys dropped to 1-3 on the 2020 season with a 49-38 loss to the Browns. Cleveland led by many as 27 in this Week 4 matchup, but it managed to withstand a second-half surge by Dak Prescott and Co.

Twitter, unsurprisingly, had a field day poking fun at America’s Team as its early-season struggles continued.

Cowboys fans after giving up 49 points and losing to the Browns @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/wNo5etRO0k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2020

Cowboys fans had another stressful Sunday 😅 pic.twitter.com/ILqQiOzKth — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 4, 2020

The Eagles and Cowboys fighting for playoff contention at 5-11 pic.twitter.com/GTlBzqrvfP — Depressed Cowboys Fan (@ChickenColeman) October 4, 2020

That Cowboys defense… 😬 pic.twitter.com/SAI5GZ32CU — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 4, 2020

Luckily for the Cowboys, it sure looks like no NFC East team will run away with the division. Dallas also will have a great opportunity to bounce back in Week 5 against the lowly New York Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images