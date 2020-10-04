NFL Rumors: Patriots Taking Two Planes To Kansas City Out Of Precaution

The New England Patriots reportedly will take two planes to Kansas City as a precautionary measure before their Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and has been ruled out of the game. The Patriots will fill one plane with 20 people who were in close contact with Newton and the other with the rest of the team, ProFootballTalk reported Sunday.

PFT implied that the Patriots would take their own planes, but New England actually flew Delta in Week 2. The Twitter account Sports Aviation reported the Patriots will be using Delta again for at least one of their flights Monday since their normal team-owned plane is out of commission.

New England Patriots scheduled to leave on Monday morning at 840am ET from Boston Logan for Monday night’s rescheduled game vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Delta 8871 is the flight. #GoPats #NEvsKC #ChiefsKingdom — Sports + Aviation (@SportsAviation) October 4, 2020

I guess I'm gonna have to pin this. The plane the Patriots normally use, #AirKraftOne, is still in Wilmington, Ohio. According to folks there, it has a new operator and should be ready soon. — Sports + Aviation (@SportsAviation) October 4, 2020

The second flight isn’t currently listed on FlightAware.com.

That New England is taking two planes underscores the risk being taken by the NFL in going forward with the Patriots-Chiefs game this week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images