Video Of Ron Rivera After Cancer Treatment Is Best Thing You’ll See Today

The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the wins didn’t stop there for Ron Rivera.

That’s because on Monday, the Washington head coach completed his final cancer treatment.

The team posted a heartwarming video of Rivera’s victory lap, showing him walking through the hallways of the hospital getting a standing ovation from its staff on the way to ring the bell.

.@RiverboatRonHC finished his last round of cancer treatment today @InovaSchar! Thank you to all the healthcare workers and staff @InovaHealth! pic.twitter.com/hS3unADIr7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

Rivera in August announced he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, the second most common form of skin cancer, that was found in a lymph node.

Incredibly, he didn’t miss a single game while undergoing chemotherapy and proton therapy.

Best of luck to the coach as he hopes to go into remission.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images