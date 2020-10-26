Twitter Has Hilarious Reaction To Cowboys’ Mike Nolan’s Latest Lowlight

The Dallas Cowboys continue to find ways to embarrass themselves.

Monday’s incident, while having nothing to do with football, may actually be the best yet. The 2-5 Cowboys, fresh off a terrible double-digit loss to the 2-5 Washington Football Team, can credit defensive coordinator Mike Nolan for the latest lowlight.

Nolan, according to multiple reports, had to put his conference call on hold with the Dallas media Monday evening. The reason? He had Tabasco sauce on his finger, and proceeded to get it in his eye.

The tweets that followed were nothing short of amazing. Check some of them out:

I would imagine this hurts the eyes about as much as watching his Dallas defense https://t.co/0nqGxdiYVs — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 26, 2020

Sums up their defense well. https://t.co/ZRaJQApBFH — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 26, 2020

Cowboys' defensive mistakes keep adding up https://t.co/dq8Vy9tsOq — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 26, 2020

The best tweet…

The NFC Least continues to live up to their moniker. https://t.co/b55EkVDb7e — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 26, 2020

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys are something… https://t.co/iccPEL0XZU — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 26, 2020

Some folks will do anything to avoid watching the Cowboys https://t.co/IlYnasej9N — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) October 26, 2020

So very Dallas Cowboys 2020 https://t.co/9I4gYAXru5 — Nancy Gay (@nancygay) October 26, 2020

You’de think giving up 25 to the Washington football team was enough burn for the week https://t.co/dO6DZz1sJ8 — John (@iam_johnw) October 26, 2020

Forget being good at their jobs. Cowboys coaches fail at the basic activities of daily life. https://t.co/lNeh3VFKpv — Opinion Bear (@OpinionBear) October 26, 2020

The Cowboys defense is playing at a historically bad rate through the first seven weeks, so could Tabasco be on to something?

