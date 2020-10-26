Twitter Has Hilarious Reaction To Cowboys’ Mike Nolan’s Latest Lowlight

The Dallas Cowboys continue to find ways to embarrass themselves.
Monday’s incident, while having nothing to do with football, may actually be the best yet. The 2-5 Cowboys, fresh off a terrible double-digit loss to the 2-5 Washington Football Team, can credit defensive coordinator Mike Nolan for the latest lowlight.
Nolan, according to multiple reports, had to put his conference call on hold with the Dallas media Monday evening. The reason? He had Tabasco sauce on his finger, and proceeded to get it in his eye.
The tweets that followed were nothing short of amazing. Check some of them out:
The Cowboys defense is playing at a historically bad rate through the first seven weeks, so could Tabasco be on to something?