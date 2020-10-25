Washington Football Team Dances On Cowboys’ Grave With Hilarious Tweet

Dallas got dominated by Washington both during and after the game

The Washington Football Team completely dominated the Dallas Cowboys on the field Sunday, and then did the same after the game’s conclusion.

Washington, now sitting in a tie for second place in the woeful NFC East at 2-5, posted a hilarious tweet shortly after their 25-3 win.

Check it out:

You may recall the photo used from the Cowboys’ Week 6 “Monday Night Football” loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys now sit at 2-5 while the NFC East-leading Eagles are atop the division at 2-4-1. You can’t make this stuff up.

More:

Andy Dalton Injury: Cowboys QB Leaves Vs. Washington Football Team After Ugly Hit

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related