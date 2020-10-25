Watch Jimmy Garoppolo Enter Gillette Stadium For First Time With 49ers

Almost three years to the day of his trade, Jimmy Garoppolo is back at Gillette Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers are in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots, of course, drafted Garoppolo in 2014, and he served as Tom Brady’s backup until getting traded on Halloween 2017.

San Fran on Sunday afternoon shared a video of the team rolling up to Gillette. Though it’s a brief look, you do get to see Garoppolo walk through the tunnels of the stadium en route to the locker room.

Kickoff for 49ers-Patriots is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.