Watch Barack Obama Drain 3-Pointer While On Campaign Trail In Michigan

Voting is kind of like basketball, in the sense that if you don’t shoot your shot you’ll never score.
But it looks like former United States president Barack Obama has had some time to work on his jumper since leaving office.
While on the campaign trail with presidential nominee Joe Biden in Flint, Mich., No. 44 casually dropped a corner 3-pointer in slacks and dress shoes in a video that since has gone viral.
“That’s what I do,” Obama exclaimed in the video. “That’s what I do!”
Check it out:
The basketball loving politician also revealed this week that when LeBron James reached out to him for advice on whether to proceed with the NBA playoffs in light of protests, Obama urged them to continue the season and use their platform to impact real change.