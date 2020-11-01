Watch Barack Obama Drain 3-Pointer While On Campaign Trail In Michigan

Voting is kind of like basketball, in the sense that if you don’t shoot your shot you’ll never score.

But it looks like former United States president Barack Obama has had some time to work on his jumper since leaving office.

While on the campaign trail with presidential nominee Joe Biden in Flint, Mich., No. 44 casually dropped a corner 3-pointer in slacks and dress shoes in a video that since has gone viral.

“That’s what I do,” Obama exclaimed in the video. “That’s what I do!”

Check it out: