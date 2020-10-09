Watch Bears’ Kyle Fuller Force Fumble With Massive Hit On Buccaneers RB

Kyle Fuller laid the absolute wood.

The Bears Pro Bowl cornerback decleated Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, forcing a fumble and eventually helping the Chicago take a 14-13 lead over Tampa Bay at the half.

Check it out:

The play was ruled an incomplete pass and blown dead, which did not allow the Bears to advance the ball after a clear recovery. It was then overturned during a booth review, since it took place in the final two minutes of the half.