Watch Bears’ Kyle Fuller Force Fumble With Massive Hit On Buccaneers RB

Kyle Fuller laid the absolute wood.
The Bears Pro Bowl cornerback decleated Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, forcing a fumble and eventually helping the Chicago take a 14-13 lead over Tampa Bay at the half.
Check it out:
The play was ruled an incomplete pass and blown dead, which did not allow the Bears to advance the ball after a clear recovery. It was then overturned during a booth review, since it took place in the final two minutes of the half.
The Bears scored on the ensuing possession as quarterback Nick Foles found tight end Jimmy Graham. It was part of Chicago scoring 14 consecutive points after trailing 13-0 at the two minute warning.