Have yourself a game, Hunter Renfroe.

The Rays right fielder made a racing catch on an Alex Springer ball that carried down the right-field line in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

And he did it again in the eighth with the bases full of Astros when he came rushing in from deep right to keep the game 5-2.

Check it out:

*Insert 10th different caption about @RaysBaseball playing good defense here* pic.twitter.com/TrWqXhFq2i — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

José Altuve, who made a costly error earlier in the game, did not tag up from third.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images