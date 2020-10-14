Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Could Be Chiefs’ Kryptonite

Should the Patriots and Chiefs meet in the NFL playoffs this season, Colin Cowherd seemingly would like New England’s chances.

New England, to an extent, impressed in Kansas City back in Week 4. Playing without their starting quarterback on the same day they traveled to KC, the Patriots gave the reigning Super Bowl champions a true test. One could argue the shorthanded Patriots lost the game more than Patrick Mahomes and Co. won it.

So as long as New England is at full strength, Cowherd believes it could present real problems for Kansas City.

“I would take the Patriots with Cam Newton over the Bills,” Cowherd said as he put New England fifth on his latest NFL power rankings. “Still the best-coached team in the league. Keep your eye on Damien Harris emerging as a star at running back. The second-best rushing team after Cleveland. Their defense has allowed one rushing touchdown.

“Again, with Cam, I think they’re a nightmare to face. I think they match up with Kansas City very well. You know how Kansas City is sort of Baltimore’s kryptonite? Belichick and this team with Cam Newton could possibly be Kansas City’s kryptonite. I think they would have beaten them. They run the ball, they have an emerging star at running back, you can’t run on them and they’re the best-coached team in the league.”

It remains to be seen what state the Patriots will be in for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Denver Broncos. Newton and Gilmore theoretically could return in Week 6, though Belichick apparently is unsure about both players’ timelines for return.

