Will Patriots Get Passing Attack Back On Track? Matt Chatham Breaks It Down

The New England Patriots will look to get back in the win column Sunday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.

After tossing for 397 yards in the Pats’ Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, Cam Newton has failed to amass more than 200 passing yards in either of his last two starts.

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham joined “NESN After Hours” on Friday night to dissect the passing attack and give his take on the squad going forward.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images