Bears’ Nick Foles Carted Off Field During Fourth Quarter Vs. Vikings

Nick Foles was trying to lead his team down the field in hopes to secure a “Monday Night Football” victory.

But the Chicago Bears quarterback suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, and had his night ended in the process.

Foles was slammed to ground with 34 seconds to play after holding on to the ball until the last second and throwing an incomplete pas. The hit left the QB on the ground for several minutes before eventually being carted off the field.

Nick Foles left the Bears-Vikings game on a cart after taking a hit late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/cOMb7bRfFd — ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2020

The good news, however, is that the 31-year-old was alert and sitting up, as it looked to be more of a lower body injury.