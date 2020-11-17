Ravens Center Has Message For Those Threatening Family After Loss Vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura didn’t have his best outing on “Sunday Night Football” against the New England Patriots.

Skura sent back shaky snaps to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and even running back Mark Ingram, on multiple occasions (two of which were fumbles) with the rain coming down heavily in the fourth quarter of New England’s 23-17 victory at Gillette Stadium.

“We didn’t have a good snap there, and that’s what cost us on that play,” Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters postgame, specifically noting a fourth-down play which failed due to Skura’s snap to Ingram.

And while that criticism from Harbaugh is fair and just, what’s not is what Skura had to deal with on a personal front. The 27-year-old took to social media to condemn the “hateful and threatening messages” in regards to his family.

“I want to take ownership and apologize for my mistakes in last nights game,” Skura posted on Instagram, as noted by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “I always strive and work to be the best I can be in any and all situations. I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game. However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do…”

You can read Skura’s full statement below:

#Ravens C Matt Skura with a message to the fan base after last night’s disappointing loss to the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Ax7i7Bj3cX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2020

On a far less serious note, the 6-3 Ravens fell there games behind the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers with Sunday’s loss, and now look to rebound against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Layton/USA TODAY Sports Images