What Cam Newton Told Nick Folk After Game-Winning Field Goal Vs. Cardinals

Amid the Patriots’ roller coaster of a 2020 season, a fairly consistent asset has flown under the radar.

Nick Folk has been solid for New England throughout the campaign. Few likely expected Folk to even be on the Patriots’ roster back in the spring, as the franchise spent a fifth-round pick on kicker Justin Rohrwasser in this year’s draft.

Folk has made the Patriots look smart for choosing him over the Marshall product, however. The 36-year-old drilled his second game-winning field goal in four weeks Sunday, with his 50-yarder serving as the dagger in New England’s 20-17 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium.

Cam Newton caught up with Folk after the game, and his message included a festive theme.

Cam Newton on Nick Folk: "I told 'Kicker Guy' he's putting on a performance that is going to put him on Santa Claus' list … from Boogie's household." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2020

Perhaps one gift Newton could give to Folk is a better nickname.

The 5-6 Patriots will try to improve to .500 on Sunday when theY visit the 3-8 Los Angeles Chargers.

