NBA Rumors: Players Have Until Dec. 1 To Determine If They’ll Opt Out

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is rapidly approaching, leaving players with little time to determine whether they want to opt out or not.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed players choosing to sit out this season must notify the league of their decision by Dec. 1, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Players that choose to do so reportedly will not be allowed to sign a contract covering the 2020-21 season.

Sources: The NBA and NBPA have agreed that players who elect not to play in 2020-21 season must notify of election by Dec. 1. Players who elect not to play will be prohibited from signing a contract for which 2020-21 season is covered. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Several players opted out of the NBA’s resumed 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The pandemic forced the league to shut down for four months starting in mid March, but has plans to power through with the upcoming campaign despite cases spiking across the country.

The season, by the way, begins Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images