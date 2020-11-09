Chase Elliot Wins First NASCAR Cup Series Championship At Phoenix Raceway

Like father, like son.

Chase Elliot on Sunday won his first NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix Raceway, joining his father, Bill Elliot, as a champion of stock-car racing’s top division.

In doing so, the 24-year-old cements himself in history as the third-youngest driver in NASCAR history to win a Cup Series championship.

It was a fitting win, as Elliot symbolically took the torch from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, who raced Sunday for the final time before retirement.

Winning in the No. 9 Chevrolet, Elliot is the fourth driver to earn a title for team owner Rick Hendrick, the team’s first since 2016 to make for 13 championships total.

Elliot beat out finalists Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano to end the season on the highest note.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images