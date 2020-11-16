Chris Paul Trade Has Celtics Fans Clamoring For Thunder’s Steven Adams

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to make moves both to get large contracts off their books, and add NBA Draft capital.

The Thunder, as you may have heard, traded All-Star point guard Chris Paul and forward Abdel Nader to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Oklahoma City will receive four players, including Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick in return.

That has no impact on the Boston Celtics, right?

Well, some aren’t so sure. Boston fans took to Twitter following the Paul trade and now are hoping Oklahoma City continues to move on from their veterans. One player specifically — and one the Thunder reportedly are expected to ‘explore’ trades on — is center Steven Adams.

Now, Celtics fans are hoping president of basketball operations Danny Ainge finds a spot for him in Boston.