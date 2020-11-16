Chris Paul Trade Has Celtics Fans Clamoring For Thunder’s Steven Adams

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to make moves both to get large contracts off their books, and add NBA Draft capital.
The Thunder, as you may have heard, traded All-Star point guard Chris Paul and forward Abdel Nader to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Oklahoma City will receive four players, including Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre, along with a 2022 first-round draft pick in return.
That has no impact on the Boston Celtics, right?
Well, some aren’t so sure. Boston fans took to Twitter following the Paul trade and now are hoping Oklahoma City continues to move on from their veterans. One player specifically — and one the Thunder reportedly are expected to ‘explore’ trades on — is center Steven Adams.
Now, Celtics fans are hoping president of basketball operations Danny Ainge finds a spot for him in Boston.
Adams is a legit threat in the paint. He averaged just shy of a double-double with points and rebounds each of the last three seasons including 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds in the league’s last full season.
The 27-year-old, though, is entering the final year of his four-year, $100 million contract with Oklahoma City. He will earn a base salary of $27.5 million in 2020-21 with an identical cap hit, according to Spotrac.