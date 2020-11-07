Christian McCaffrey Update: How Star RB Might Be Used In Return From IR

Fantasy football owners who have Christian McCaffrey are breathing a massive sigh of relief right now.

But the Carolina Panthers star might be eased back into action a bit.

The Panthers on Saturday officially activated the running back from injured reserve, where he had been since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. As a result, McCaffrey should play Sunday when the Panthers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

He figures to be heavily involved in the gameplan, but maybe not to the degree he usually would, according to ESPN’s David Newton.

“(Head coach Matt) Rhule said how much McCaffrey is used depends on the running back and weather conditions,” Newton wrote Saturday. “The forecast is for sunny skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

“The concern is overworking McCaffrey, who has missed six games, by playing him too many consecutive plays. So don’t look for him to be on the field for 97% of the plays as he was in the opener — or even 93% as he was all of last season.”

The Panthers wouldn’t play McCaffrey unless he was really healthy, but we’ll see how they ultimately decide to use him against Kansas City.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images