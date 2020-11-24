Colin Cowherd Sums Up Texans’ Upset Win Over Patriots In Three Words

Deshaun Watson historically has given the New England Patriots a fair amount of trouble every time they meet the Houston Texans.

That trend carried out Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Watson dazzled in the Texans’ 27-20 win over the Patriots, who entered the Week 11 matchup riding a two-game win streak. The fourth-year quarterback racked up three total touchdowns, including a powerful run in which he ran over star safety Devin McCourty.

Houston’s signal-caller unsurprisingly was the focal point of Colin Cowherd’s “3-Word Game” for Patriots-Texans, which he delivered during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

“Patriots-Texans: All on Deshaun,” Cowherd said. “First win for Houston against a non-Jaguar opponent. That run into the end zone. Good god, did he take a shot. Twenty-eight of 37, 122 passer rating, the ultimate life preserver. Deshaun Watson was on his game.”

The Patriots on Sunday will go toe-to-toe with a third dual-threat dynamo in as many weeks. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will be in Foxboro for a Week 12 matchup, and Arizona surely will be hungry to bounce back from its “Thursday Night Football” loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

And considering how Murray has been playing this season, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if he puts on a clinic similar to Watson.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images