DeAndre Hopkins Knew ‘I Had To Put Myself In Position’ If Kyler Murray Threw His Way

DeAndre Hopkins knew he was covered by three different guys Sunday. But that didn’t stop him from making the game-winning catch.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, some way some how, pulled down the football after Kyler Murray bombed it for 43 yards in the final seconds of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The catch secured the win for the Cardinals against the AFC East-leading Bills.

After the game, Hopkins was asked about the play.

“I saw (Murray) scrambling around,” he said, via the team. “I knew he was gonna, hopefully, get us the ball, get me the ball or one of the big guys down field that could go up and pinpoint it. … I saw him back there, doing what he do, making guys miss and I knew I needed to put myself in position if it came my way.”

The ball indeed came Hopkins’ way, and he made a catch he’s sure to remember for the rest of his life.

