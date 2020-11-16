Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins React To Cardinals Game-Winning Hail Mary On Twitter

When you pull off a play like the one DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray connected for Sunday to win the game for the Arizona Cardinals, how could you contain your excitement?

Well, they couldn’t, as both players hardly could wait to tweet about beating the Buffalo Bills with such an insane touchdown pass.

With a 43-yard bomb in the final seconds of the game, Murray managed to complete the Hail Mary attempt to Hopkins, despite the receiver being covered by three guys on defense in the end zone.

We should have known, because quite frankly, Hopkins was made to beat everyone out for balls like that. As long as Murray throws it in his general vicinity.

The two had an exchange on Twitter after the game about just that, with a little bit of NSFW language: