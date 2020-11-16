Drew Brees Injury: Saints Quarterback To Undergo MRI On Monday

Drew Brees’ status for Week 11 is unknown.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback took a shot to the torso that forced him out of the game in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

According to head coach Sean Payton Brees will undergo an MRI on Monday for further evaluation.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” Payton told reporters, via NFL Media’s Jelani Scott. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-Rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch and, you know, that happens sometimes.”

Jameis Winston replaced the starter in the second half, though Brees made his way back out to support his team from the sidelines.

“I was not going to be able to be effective,” Brees said of the injury. “It had nothing to do with pain. It was simply just what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do.”

Brees finished his day early going 8-for-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images