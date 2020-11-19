Hockey East Matchups Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a women’s Hockey East matchup between Boston College and UNH followed by a pair of Men’s Hockey east tilts, both of which will feature nationally ranked clubs.

Next up is a loaded Saturday, headlined by three additional Hockey East matchups as well as an college football showdown between No. 21 Liberty and NC State.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern).

Friday, Nov. 20

4:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Boston College at New Hampshire (NESN)

6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at No. 7 UMass (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at No. 2 Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Nov. 21

1 p.m.: Women’s Hockey East — Main at Holy Cross (NESNplus)

4 p.m.: ACC Football — Abilene Christian at Virginia (NESNplus)

4:30 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at Boston College (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 2 Boston College at New Hampshire (NESN)

7:30 p.m. — ACC Football — No. 21 Liberty at NC State (NESNplus)

