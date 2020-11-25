MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams That Have Yasiel Puig On Their Radar

It seems like for years, any time Yasiel Puig has been either a free agent or mentioned in trade rumors, the Boston Red Sox are considered a fit.

And such remains the case this offseason.

After not playing in 2020, the veteran outfielder plans to play in 2021, and he’s expected to get plenty of interest in free agency. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox are one of the teams that have Puig on their radar.

“According to sources, the Astros, Orioles and Red Sox are among the teams that have Puig on their radar, though others could also be in the mix,” Feinsand wrote Tuesday.

Feinsand noted that many believe Puig would get an incentive-laden contract, which, reading between the lines, likely means he’ll get a one-year deal wherever he goes.

Between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019 Puig hit .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs, striking out 133 times over 149 games. He had a deal in place with the Atlanta Braves for 2020, but it fell apart after Puig contracted COVID-19.

The 29-year-old typically plays right field, but there’s a lot of ground to cover in right at Fenway Park, so one has to think if he were to join the Red Sox, there’s a good chance he would see usage in left field.

