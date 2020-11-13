MLB Rumors: Yankees Open To Trading Gary Sanchez, Eyeing Other Options

The Yankees are making a few changes this offseason, and one could feature a prominent name.

New York is open to moving Gary Sanchez and will at minimum will listen to offers, according to the New York Post.

The Yankees reportedly aren’t necessarily looking to trade him unless they have a solid plan to replace him behind the plate.

DJ LeMahieu’s future must be considered, however, before New York determines what to do with Sanchez. The Yankees are seeking “a full understanding” of what it’ll cost to keep the infielder or if he plans to stick around before making a final call.

Yadier Molina and James McCann are two potential candidates for the job should Sanchez depart, per The Post’s report.

