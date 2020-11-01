NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Martinsville Cup Series Playoff Race Online

The field for the NASCAR championship race soon will be set.

Cup Series drivers will compete Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the Xfinity 500, the final Round of 8 playoff race. Thus far, only one driver, Joey Logano, has clinched a spot in the Championship 4, although Kevin Harvick is a virtual lock.

Here are the current playoff standings:

The grandfather clock is ticking and time is running out to make the #Championship4. pic.twitter.com/BY4k9J95uW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 29, 2020

Brad Keselowski will lead the field to green alongside Martin Truex Jr. with Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch rounding out the top five.