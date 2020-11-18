NBA Draft Rumors Live: Latest Trade, Free Agency Rumors Ahead Of Draft

10:07 a.m.: That Knicks trade is now official.

The Knicks have announced a trade for the No. 23 pick in tonight's draft and the draft rights to Ante Tomic from Utah by sending the No. 27 and No. 38 picks to the Jazz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2020

10 a.m.: Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Celtics are reportedly trying to do something.

The Celtics keep searching for trade pathways to get into the top three of tonight's NBA Draft, league sources say. 10-ish hours left to find one … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2020

9:55 a.m.: There has been a (relatively small) trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are moving up the draft board, thanks to a reported deal with the Utah Jazz. Per Woj:

New York acquires: No. 23 pick

Utah acquires: Nos. 27, 38

9:30 a.m.: The NBA draft is less than 12 hours away, which is a big deal by itself. The draft is one of the most important dates on the NBA calendar, and it makes sense: Teams will add players they hope can be immediate difference-makers.

But draft day and night can often be overshadowed by what happens with players already in the league. This year, the most unique year of them all, appears to be no different. Big names like Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday already are on their ways to different teams, and rumors about other star players are flying.

It could be a seismic day in the NBA, and we’ll be following all of the the latest right here and at NESN.com/NBA.

