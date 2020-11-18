Go Behind Scenes Of Patriots-Ravens With This ‘Sights And Sounds’ Video

It’s been a while since Patriots fans have had good highlights and mic’d-up content to sink their teeth into. A losing record and boring offense will do that to a fan base, after all.

Alas, New England might be rounding a corner.

The Patriots on Sunday out-muscled the Baltimore Ravens to move to 4-5 on the season. It was an impressive performance from a team that hasn’t produced many of them over the past year.

Wednesday morning, New England shared a behind-the-scenes look at its big win over Baltimore. Check it out in the “sights and sounds” video below:

Dancing in the rain.



Sights & sounds from SNF. pic.twitter.com/R6poJ9uNmF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2020

The Patriots will look to keep the ball rolling Sunday when they visit the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images