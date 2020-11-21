NBA Rumors: Heat’s Pat Riley Helped Recruit Avery Bradley To Miami

Avery Bradley is taking his talents to South Beach.
The veteran guard opted out on continuing the season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Disney World bubble and helping the team win an NBA title, and now he reportedly is leaving the team all together to sign with the Miami Heat in free agency.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Saturday first reported the two-year, $11.6 million deal.
According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Heat president Pat Riley sold the former All-Defensive First Team guard that he’d be a better culture fit in Miami.
The reported signing comes after forward Jae Crowder, Bradley’s former Boston Celtics teammate from 2015 to 2017, opted to leave the Heat in free agency to sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $30 million.
Bradley was Miami’s “fallback” plan in the event that Crowder left, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.
Now, Bradley adds an even stronger defensive presence to a lineup with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Things continue to get interesting in the Eastern Conference finals.