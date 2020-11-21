NBA Rumors: Heat’s Pat Riley Helped Recruit Avery Bradley To Miami

Avery Bradley is taking his talents to South Beach.

The veteran guard opted out on continuing the season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Disney World bubble and helping the team win an NBA title, and now he reportedly is leaving the team all together to sign with the Miami Heat in free agency.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Saturday first reported the two-year, $11.6 million deal.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year, $11.6M deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Heat president Pat Riley sold the former All-Defensive First Team guard that he’d be a better culture fit in Miami.

Per source, Pat Riley spoke to Avery Bradley last night and this morning, conveyed how he and Spo really wanted him, viewed him as ideal Heat culture fit — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 21, 2020

The reported signing comes after forward Jae Crowder, Bradley’s former Boston Celtics teammate from 2015 to 2017, opted to leave the Heat in free agency to sign with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

Bradley was Miami’s “fallback” plan in the event that Crowder left, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Been told Avery Bradley was Heat "fallback" on Jae Crowder, so curious to see how it all plays out. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 21, 2020

Now, Bradley adds an even stronger defensive presence to a lineup with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Things continue to get interesting in the Eastern Conference finals.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images