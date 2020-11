Well, it looks like Paul Millsap is staying put.

The free agent forward has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent DeAngelo Simmons told The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Saturday.

Millsap drew plenty of attention from other teams this offseason. According to Charania, nearly half the league had some sort of interest in the forward. The Boston Celtics were among those following Gordon Hayward’s departure.

Instead, he’s returning to Denver for a fourth year.

