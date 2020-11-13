NBA Rumors: LaMelo Ball Worked Out With These Three Teams Before Draft

LaMelo Ball is one popular guy ahead of the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball worked out for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Southern California, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The three teams hold picks No. 2, 3 and 7, respectively.

This comes one day after Ball did a number of drills for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the No. 1 overall pick. Ball has interviewed with the Timberwolves, Warriors, Hornets and the Chicago Bulls, who own the No. 4 pick.

Ball averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists with the Illawarra Hawks during the NBL’s 2019-20 season.

Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia guard Anthony Edwards also are in the running for the No. 1 pick. According to ESPN, Wiseman considers himself in a “favorable” position with the Warriors and Hornets, but hasn’t been receptive to the Timberwolves. Minnesota reportedly had a more positive experience with Edwards, but still consider Wiseman a potential candidate.

The 2020 NBA Draft will begin Wednesday, Nov. 18.

