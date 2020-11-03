NFL Analyst Wants This Team To Make Trade For Stephon Gilmore

With the Patriots seemingly bound for a rebuild, it remains to be seen if arguably their best player finishes out his contract in New England.

Stephon Gilmore has been the subject of trade rumors for a few weeks now. The star cornerback is among the Patriots’ most appealing trade chips, and given the apparent direction of the franchise, it would make sense if New England looked to capitalize on his value.

NFL quarterback-turned-analyst David Carr, for one, would like to see Gilmore moved by Tuesday’s trade deadline. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was the subject of the “dream trade” Carr shared on Monday.

“…Stephon Gilmore needs to be a Las Vegas Raider,” Carr said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access. “Six points they gave up against the Browns. If they can add him to this — Jonathan Abram in the secondary — these guys are going to start playing great defense. Offense is already there. We just need one more piece to get over over the hump.”

For those wondering why Carr is so adamant about Gilmore landing with the Silver and Black, the former Houston Texan’s younger brother, Derek, is the Raiders’ starting quarterback.

Gilmore would provide a major boost to Jon Gruden’s team, but Las Vegas apparently would have to spend big in order to acquire the 30-year-old. ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday reported the Patriots are looking for a first-round pick and a player in exchange for Gilmore.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images