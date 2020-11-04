NFL Odds: How Patriots’ Early Line Vs. Jets Ranks Among Previous Seven Games

The New England Patriots surely will snap their first four-game losing streak under head coach Bill Belichick, right?

Oddsmakers at least seem to believe so.

The 2-5 Patriots, a favorite for much of the last two decades, get ready to enter MetLife Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” clash against the 0-8 New York Jets. And thus far, New England possesses its second-largest point spread of the season (-7).

The Patriots’ largest line came in Week 6 (-9.5) as they hosted the Denver Broncos, a game in which they ultimately lost. It’s the first time this season the Patriots have been favorited on the road.

Here are New England’s lines previously this season, with odds according to consensus data.

Week 1: Miami Dolphins at (-6.5) Patriots

Week 2: Patriots at (-4) Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at (-6) Patriots

Week 4: Patriots at (-7) Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs

Week 6: Denver Broncos at (-9.5) Patriots

Week 7: San Francisco 49ers at (-2.5) Patriots

Week 8: Patriots at (-3.5) Buffalo Bills

Notably, the Jets are coming off a contest in which they were 19.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs and still didn’t cover. The Jets are 1-7 against the spread in 2020 while the Patriots are 3-4.

